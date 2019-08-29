Uber's $20M Driver Misclassification Deal Gets Final OK

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted final approval Thursday to Uber's $20 million class action settlement with California and Massachusetts drivers who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors, over the heartfelt objections of a class member seeking more money and changed business practices. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, who presided over the case for the last six years, said he ultimately found the $20 million settlement to be reasonable and fair. But he also acknowledged its shortcomings after listening to the long list of concerns aired by a frustrated Uber driver who objected to the settlement amount. Judge Chen said that...

