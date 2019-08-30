Contractor Says Insurer Must Cover Miami Stadium Claims

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Berkley Assurance Co. has wrongfully refused to cover Hunt Construction Group for a pair of lawsuits stemming from the recent renovation of the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, Hunt has told a New York federal court. Hunt Construction urged the court Thursday in its partial summary judgment motion to grant it a quick win on one of Berkley's declaratory judgment claims against the company and to rule that Berkley must defend it against claims from stadium owner South Florida Stadium LLC and a roof subcontractor over the renovations. According to the Thursday brief, the insurance dispute centers on claims filed by...

