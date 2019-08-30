Exotic Dancers Keep $4.6M Wage Suit Win At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit allowed a class of exotic dancers to keep a $4.6 million verdict they won after persuading a jury that a Philadelphia gentlemen's club misclassified them as independent contractors, ruling on Friday that they're in fact employees subject to minimum wage law protections. In a precedential decision acknowledging the plight of courts interpreting "novel economic relations" in changing economic times, a three-judge panel affirmed a Pennsylvania federal judge's pretrial ruling that the Penthouse Club Philadelphia owed the dancers money because the payments they receive from customers for private dances don't cut it as wages under the Fair Labor Standards...

