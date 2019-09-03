Subaru Drivers Ink $6.3M Infotainment System Settlement

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A group of Subaru drivers asked a New Jersey federal judge on Friday to greenlight a deal worth more than $6.25 million in cash compensation for repairs and warranty extensions to resolve claims that Subaru sold cars with defective touch-screen infotainment systems. In the proposed class action settlement, the plaintiffs say that Subaru has issued several software updates that have “significantly improved” the performance of the car company’s Starlink infotainment system and that another update should be coming out later this year. Under the deal, Subaru has agreed to extend its standard warranty, compensate drivers for repairs and reimburse drivers for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS