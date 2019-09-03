Club Slams EEOC Bid To Yank Its GC From Harassment Case

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal court should deny a "severely flawed" bid by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to disqualify a country club's outside general counsel from a case in which it faces allegations that a manager favored employees who acceded to sexual advances, the club has argued. The EEOC should not be allowed to disqualify Mark Koorenny from the case, as it worked with the attorney on the litigation for nearly a year before raising the issue of whether the lawyer is improperly double-dipping as both a legal advocate and a likely witness, according to the response brief filed Friday by...

