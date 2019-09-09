Ransomware Wave Has Cos., Gov'ts Scratching Their Heads

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Methodical groups of hackers have found a sweet spot of vulnerable companies and governments willing to pay rising sums to access frozen computer networks, in a ransomware attack surge unlikely to relent anytime soon. Ransomware victims often cave to their attackers' payment demands despite the FBI's advice that doing so will embolden cybercriminals to launch more attacks and incentivize others to try their hand at cybercrime, industry attorneys said. Increasingly market-savvy attackers are now pricing their demands at levels they believe their victims can afford to pay — and that are far less than what an organization would have to spend rebuilding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS