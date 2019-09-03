Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Hertz Execs Aim To Ax $270M Suit Over 'Costly' Errors

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Hertz's ex-general counsel and two other former executives have urged a New Jersey federal judge to put the brakes on the rental car company's lawsuit seeking $200 million in damages and $70 million in clawed-back pay from them for their alleged accounting errors.

Ex-Hertz general counsel John Jeffrey Zimmerman, former company CEO Mark Frissora and former Chief Financial Officer Elyse Douglas all filed separate dismissal bids Friday, with Zimmerman calling the allegations in a July amended complaint "vague" and "baseless."  Zimmerman also said the newest version of the complaint doesn't have any extra factual accusations against him.

"Instead, the complaint doubles...

