Major Chicken Processors Hit With Wage Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The largest chicken processing companies in the U.S., including Tyson Foods Inc. and Perdue Farms Inc., are facing a proposed class action in Maryland federal court accusing them of a decade-long conspiracy to fix the wages of "hundreds of thousands" of workers. Two former Tyson employees and a third person who used to work at George's Inc. filed suit on Friday, naming dozens of major poultry processors like Pilgrim's Pride Corp., Sanderson Farms Inc. and Koch Foods LLC, which they say control 90% of processed chicken production in the U.S. and rake in more than $30 billion annually. According to the...

