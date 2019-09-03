Chicago Pushes To Pursue Own Claims Over Equifax Breach

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Chicago urged a Georgia federal judge on Tuesday to rethink his decision to lump the city in with consumers instead of allowing it a separate track to pursue claims in sprawling multidistrict litigation over Equifax Inc.'s massive 2017 data breach. Chicago argued that its government enforcement claims are inherently different than consumer claims that are set to be resolved with the $700 million settlement announced in July. While individual residents will receive restitution, the city is seeking civil fines that would benefit the local government, it said. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected the city’s bid for a separate track...

