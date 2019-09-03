Professor Charged In IP Theft Case Related To Huawei Rap

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Chinese computer science professor has been arraigned on claims that he conspired to steal information from a California technology company, in a case that appears to mirror civil allegations of a ploy by Huawei to steal intellectual property from semiconductor startup CNEX Labs Inc. Bo Mao was arraigned in New York on Aug. 28 on a one-count criminal information and pled not guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, following his arrest last month in Texas on a criminal complaint. The case against Mao has been marked as related to the criminal case accusing Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its chief financial...

