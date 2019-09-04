Tribe, Mass. Residents Battle Over Trust Land Bid In 1st Circ.

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and residents of a Massachusetts town traded blows in the First Circuit on Tuesday over whether the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2018 decision not to take land into trust for the tribe’s casino project mooted the tribe’s appeal over an earlier DOI ruling. The circuit court had asked the parties in August to weigh in on whether the DOI’s 2018 decision rejecting the tribe’s land-into-trust bid — and the tribe’s pending suit challenging that decision — means the court should dismiss the current appeal regarding the department’s 2015 decision to deny the request based on different...

