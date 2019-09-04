Gilead Says HIV 'No Generic' Suit Is Baseless

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. urged a California federal court on Wednesday to toss a suit alleging it created an HIV drug empire using shadowy deals to block generic competition, arguing that its dealings were entirely aboveboard. Gilead is fighting back against allegations that it employed an elaborate scheme involving several other drugmakers to preserve its monopoly over lifesaving "cocktail" drugs that treat HIV with combinations of multiple active ingredients. The company argued in its motion to dismiss that the claims attack legitimate business decisions, including collaborations that were entirely legal. “When the complaint is stripped of its pejorative characterizations and baseless conclusions,...

