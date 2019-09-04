NASA Contractor Says It Kept Northrop Abreast About Inquiry

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A vice president of a computer hardware reseller defended his company's efforts at transparency in the wake of a government investigation during testimony in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Wednesday on the second day of a bench trial in his company's breach of contract suit against Northrop Grumman. Armando Tan said under cross-examination that he and KST Data Inc. were open and honest with Northrop about a NASA investigation into an unrelated contract, although he acknowledged he was unsure exactly what information was shared with Northrop because the company's legal team took over communications at some point. KST claims in its...

