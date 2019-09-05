DHS Ducks Suit Over NM, Texas Border Wall Waivers

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday dodged a D.C. federal court suit over moves to waive environmental oversight regulations to speed up construction of a southern border wall in New Mexico and Texas when the court ruled it had no jurisdiction over the claims. In the 51-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson denied a summary judgment motion by plaintiffs the Center for Biological Diversity, Southwest Environmental Center, Defenders of Wildlife and Animal Legal Defense Fund and granted the government’s bid to toss the suit, which centers on waivers related to roughly 20 miles of wall along the border between eastern...

