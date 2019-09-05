NXIVM Sex Cult Atty's Job App May Be A Conflict, Feds Say

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court should ensure that the founder of the NXIVM sex cult is fine with one of the Brafman & Associates PC attorneys representing him in the racketeering and sex trafficking case while she also applies for a job in the U.S. attorney's office, the federal government has said. The Eastern District of New York should conduct a so-called Curcio inquiry of Keith Raniere to ensure that he consciously waives his right to be represented by an attorney who does not hold a potential conflict of interest, prosecutors said Wednesday in a letter to the court. The inquiry,...

