States Decry 'Abhorrent' Detention In 9th Circ. Asylum Fight

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Eighteen states and the District of Columbia urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm an order that asylum-seekers are entitled to bond hearings if they show they have a credible fear of persecution in their home countries, arguing Wednesday that indefinite detainment is "abhorrent" to the Constitution. In a friend-of-court brief supporting a class of asylum-seekers fighting detainment during their immigration proceedings, the states and Washington, D.C., said that bond hearings are the "prerequisite" required by the due process clause. They want the appeals judges to maintain a Washington federal judge's April order in favor of asylum-seekers detained by the U.S. Department of...

