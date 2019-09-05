Home Depot Accused Of Violating Ill. Biometric Privacy Law

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Home Depot unlawfully tracked shoppers' movements throughout its 76 Illinois stores using a facial recognition surveillance system, customers have claimed in a proposed class action filed in Georgia federal court. Four of Home Depot's Illinois customers said on Wednesday that the Atlanta-based home improvement giant violated their privacy and rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois state law requiring employers to get informed consent before collecting, using and storing biometric information, such as fingerprints. Named plaintiffs Gloria Brunson, Kevin Dahlberg, Jamal Douglas and Earl Young allege that Home Depot has equipped its in-store security cameras with software that tracks individuals'...

