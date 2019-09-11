Evolving No-Poach Landscape Requires A Vigilant Eye

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- No-poach agreements have been in the news nearly every week this summer. Multiple class actions are currently pending against franchise organizations, with the applicable standard for analyzing no-poach provisions hanging in the balance.[1] State attorneys general offices have been vigorously attacking such provisions, reaching dozens of settlements with nationwide impact,[2] and creating a possible tension between state and federal law.[3] No-poach provisions have even made their way to the national election stage, as presidential hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently reintroduced legislation to eradicate the restrictive agreements.[4] While often these agreements have no competitive justification, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS