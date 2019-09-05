Judge Recommends Sacking Ex-NFL Player's ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge Thursday recommended spiking a former National Football League safety's lawsuit against the NFL players' union, saying he found no credence to allegations that players weren’t properly informed about their retirement benefits. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger wrote in his report and recommendation that he found no evidence that The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan’s supervisory board and its six members breached their fiduciary duties to plan participants under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allegedly failing to disclose enough information about how players could receive disability retirement benefits. He suggested that U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS