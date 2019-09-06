FTC's Historic YouTube Deal Raises COPPA Enforcement Bar

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's landmark deal resolving claims that YouTube illegally served children with targeted advertising makes clear that the obligation to protect children's privacy applies not only to those who create content but also to the platforms that host it. The $170 million penalty that YouTube and its parent company Google LLC have agreed to pay to the FTC and New York's attorney general easily dwarfs the prior record for the largest settlement under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which was set earlier this year when the commission hit the operator of lip sync music video app TikTok with...

