GM Seeks Quick Win Of Ignition Switch Loss Claims

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- General Motors asked a New York federal court on Thursday to ax claims from certain drivers seeking damages in multidistrict litigation over faulty ignition switches, saying allegations that they lost time while their cars were being repaired lack evidence. GM said that the named plaintiffs from the bellwether states of California, Missouri and Texas — with one exception — have no evidence that they lost income from having the recall repairs performed, as required in those states. Additionally, claims brought by drivers who owned cars that were recalled because they could have been repaired with the faulty ignition switch should also...

