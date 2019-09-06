State AGs Launch Antitrust Probe Into Facebook

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT) -- A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general launched an antitrust investigation Friday into Facebook to see if the social media giant has stifled competition and hurt consumers. New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that her office will help lead the probe focusing on Facebook's dominance and potential anticompetitive behavior, which the office said could be putting users at risk and raising advertising prices. "Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers," James said in Friday's statement. "We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may...

