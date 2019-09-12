Real Estate Rumors: Thor, JPMorgan, Bridgford Foods

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Marx Realty is seeking to evict Thor Equities from a property on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, Crain's New York Business reported Thursday. Thor Equities currently owns the ground lease at the 140,000-square-foot 545 Madison Ave. and has been acting as the landlord there in exchange for paying rent to owner Marx Realty, but Thor has fallen behind on rent and Marx is now in the midst of eviction proceedings, Crain's said. JPMorgan Asset Management has purchased an Amazon.com Inc.-leased warehouse in Miami for $33 million, The Real Deal reported Thursday. The deal is for a 117,235-square-foot warehouse and parking area at...

