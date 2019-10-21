Opioid Trial Halted By Drug Cos.' 11th Hour $260M Deal

Law360, Cleveland (October 21, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT) -- Two Ohio counties on Monday reached a deal worth $260 million with some of the nation's largest drug companies to avoid the first trial in opioid multidistrict litigation. Plaintiffs hold a press conference outside a Cleveland courthouse Monday after reaching a deal with four pharmaceutical companies just before a landmark trial over the companies' liability for the opioid crisis was to start. (Law360) The deal with the counties of Cuyahoga and Summit came just barely before the Monday start of a highly anticipated trial in Cleveland federal court over the pharmaceutical industry's liability for the opioid crisis. The deal covers Teva Pharmaceutical...

