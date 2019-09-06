Exec Accused As Part Of $1.2B Fraud Scam Enters Guilty Plea

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A telehealth executive charged in the largest part of a $1.2 billion scam to allegedly lure patients into procuring unnecessary joint braces and stick Medicare with the tab has pled guilty in the case against him, the federal government announced Friday. Lester Stockett — who the government said was charged in relation to a $424 million conspiracy — pled guilty Friday to conspiring to defraud the government and conspiring to launder money, the U.S. Department of Justice said in its announcement. Stockett, who was the CEO of AffordADoc and the owner of two other companies, agreed to pony up $200 million...

