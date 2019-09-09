Ga. Judge Says No Jurisdiction To Enforce Interim Award

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge tossed a Saudi Arabian subcontractor's bid to confirm an arbitration award against an American defense and logistics contractor, ruling that the court lacks jurisdiction as the award is interim rather than final and did not resolve any of the issues between the parties. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Friday said the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over the suit from Al Raha Group for Technical Services, or RGTS, that sought to enforce an emergency award that temporarily barred PKL Services Inc. from terminating a subcontract with RGTS. The subcontract involved providing support for the training of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS