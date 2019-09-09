11th Circ. Tosses Cruise Line's Win In Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday vacated and remanded part of a lower court’s ruling that Norwegian Cruise Line was not liable after a passenger slipped in a puddle and fell down a set of stairs on a cruise ship in 2016. In an unpublished, per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel vacated a district court’s ruling that Norwegian unit NCL America LLC had no notice of the puddle in which Susan Plott slipped on the cruise ship Pride of America in September 2016. The panel remanded the issue for further proceedings consistent with its opinion. Plott slipped in the puddle and fell...

