UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 6:08 PM BST) -- The last week has seen a Russian state-owned bank drag the chairman of a former FIFA World Cup contractor to court, property developers sue Barclays over a swaps dispute and Kuwait's public pension hit its former director with a commercial fraud suit. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Fidelius Financial Holdings Ltd. and another v. Bannister Holding company Fidelius Financial and its subsidiary, Fidelius Ltd., which provides wealth management services, sued its financial planning director Colin Bannister on Sept. 11. The claimants are represented by Royds Withy King. The case is Fidelius Financial Holdings...

