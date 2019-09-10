Attys Behind $20M Amazon Deal Critical Of Ex-Firm's Fee Bid

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing one of two ironworkers who won a nearly $20 million settlement after suffering career-ending injuries at an Amazon warehouse took a swipe at a fee bid lodged by their client's former counsel, telling an Illinois federal judge the first firm did not take discovery and never even sought punitive damages. In a motion Monday asking the court to hash out whether the former firm — Taxman Pollock Murray Bekkerman Ltd. — is entitled to any fees for its work in the case, the plaintiff's current firm, Anesi Ozmon Rodin Novak & Kohen Ltd., said Taxman Pollock hasn't produced documents that...

