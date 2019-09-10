Cheetah Mobile Officers Seek To Nix 'Click Injection' Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Four current and former officers of phone and PC app developer Cheetah Mobile Inc. on Monday added to their company's request in New York federal court to end proposed class claims that they deceived investors when the company secretly earned revenue by gaming an app-advertising commission system. In their motion to dismiss the claims against them, the Cheetah principals told U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman the investors did not adequately accuse them of knowingly deceiving the public, and noted that three of the four officers only held their titles for part of the investors' 3½-year class period. The investors filed...

