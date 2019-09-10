State AGs Sue SEC Over 'Watered-Down' Broker Conduct Rule

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT) -- A coalition of eight attorneys general has asked a New York federal court to vacate what New York's AG called the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s "watered-down" new regulation governing the standards of conduct for brokers. In a complaint filed Monday, the attorneys general claimed the SEC overstepped its rulemaking authority when adopting Regulation Best Interest — which bars brokers from putting their own financial interests above their clients' — in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. The securities regulator failed to hold brokers to higher fiduciary standards imposed on registered investment advisers and require brokers to act in their customers’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS