Sabre Hits Back At DOJ Challenge To $360M Farelogix Merger

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Sabre Corp. struck back on Tuesday against an attempt by the U.S. Department of Justice to block its planned $360 million acquisition of airline booking company Farelogix Inc., saying the government's case is "riddled with errors." Sabre said that contrary to the thrust of the DOJ's antitrust case, the Texas-based airline booking services provider doesn't plan to buy Farelogix in order to kill off a competitor. "Sabre has publicly committed to the industry to extend any existing Farelogix contracts and any existing Sabre ... contracts on the same terms for a period of at least three years," the company argued. "Sabre...

