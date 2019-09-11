RICO Claims Slashed In 'Cutthroat' Fight Between Tribal Firms

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Tribal-focused law firm Williams & Cochrane LLP can't accuse a rival law firm and a former client of violating racketeering laws, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, noting the market for tribal representation is "fierce and cutthroat" and that the fight had become "acrimonious." U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said he wasn't persuaded that an alleged phone-and-email campaign that attorney Robert Rosette waged to disparage his former employees Cheryl Williams and Kevin Cochrane after they struck out on their own amounted to wire fraud, according to Tuesday's ruling. Williams and Cochrane had claimed that Rosette and other attorneys at their...

