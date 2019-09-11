Tribe Backs DOI Against Rival Tribe's Bay Area Casino Plan

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday that the federal government was right to reject the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' casino plan, saying the Band didn't have enough history connecting it to the proposed casino's Bay Area site. The Scotts Valley Band filed suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior in May, claiming that a DOI official put excessive requirements on the tribe to show links to a 128-acre parcel of land in Vallejo, California, north of San Francisco, when the official rejected the tribe's request for an opinion on whether the land was...

