2nd Circ. Axes US Airways' $15M Antitrust Win Against Sabre

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday found that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision voids a three-year-old $15 million antitrust verdict for US Airways against travel-planning giant Sabre, though in the same ruling, the panel revived two US Airways claims the lower court had tossed before trial. In the mixed decision that weighed appeals from both Sabre Holdings Corp. and US Airways Inc., which merged with American Airlines in 2013, the Second Circuit said it was "bound" to upend the bulk of the jury and court's findings in the long-running case, sending one of US Airways' antitrust claims — the one that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS