Witness To Racer's $2B Tribal Loan Scam Avoids Prison

Law360, New York (September 11, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Missouri woman whose testimony helped convict racer Scott Tucker of operating a $2 billion tribal payday loan scam avoided prison Wednesday when a Manhattan federal judge credited her remorse and her value as a cooperating witness at Tucker's high-profile trial. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel hit Crystal Grote, 39, with a $10,000 fine and ordered her to spend two years on probation for lying about Tucker's criminal empire in civil litigation brought by the Federal Trade Commission. "This case is serious. Lying under oath. Lying to a federal officer," Judge Castel said. But as a college dropout who began...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS