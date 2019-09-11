Calif.'s Dynamex Bill Gets In Gear: What's Next?

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The California State Legislature just passed a closely watched bill to make it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors, potentially extending "employee" status and the protections that come with it to thousands of workers. Supporters of the just-passed Assembly Bill 5, which makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors, rally outside the Capitol in Sacramento, California, in August. (AP) Here, Law360 looks at three issues employment attorneys say they'll be keeping an eye on with the landmark legal shift poised to become reality. The Immediate Impact Assembly Bill 5, which Gov. Gavin Newsom is...

