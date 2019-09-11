US Lauds Privacy Shield Data Pact As Latest Review Kicks Off

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration signaled Wednesday that it was ready to again defend the strength of the trans-Atlantic Privacy Shield data transfer pact relied on by more than 5,000 U.S. companies during an annual review scheduled to begin later this week. As part of the agreement that led to the implementation of the Privacy Shield mechanism, U.S. and European Union officials are required to meet annually to take stock of the functioning, value and integrity of the deal. The framework was quickly stood up in 2016 to replace the popular safe harbor data transfer tool that was invalidated by Europe's highest court the previous year....

