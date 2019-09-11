2nd Circ. Urged To Reveal Names In Bank's Trump Tax Letter

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The public's First Amendment rights compel the disclosure of names in a letter from Deutsche Bank to the Second Circuit telling the court the bank has tax records related to President Donald Trump, media organizations told the court Wednesday. In a motion filed with the Second Circuit, media organizations sought to intervene in litigation brought by President Donald Trump to stop Deutsche Bank from producing his, his family's and his companies' financial information in response to congressional subpoenas. (Getty Images) Any privacy concerns that caused Deutsche Bank to redact the names cannot survive a challenge based on the public's right to know, a media...

