Prosecutor Hints At More Charges In Huawei-Linked Probe

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal prosecutor leading the case against a Chinese professor with alleged ties to embattled tech giant Huawei hinted on Wednesday that more charges could come out of a related investigation. The tidbit came out at a status conference in the case against Bo Mao, 36, a Chinese professor arrested last month in Texas on charges of conspiring to steal technology from a California technology company. Prosecutors marked Mao's case as related to a separate case in Brooklyn against Huawei, and the allegations appear to mirror an earlier civil suit claiming Huawei stole intellectual property from semiconductor startup CNEX Labs...

