Chinese Investors Get Class Cert. in $50M Project Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification to a group of Chinese investors who claim they poured about $50 million into a Chicago real estate project as a path to a green card, only to find out nothing was ever built. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras said the investors satisfied all requirements for certification, saying the lawsuit was brought by a proposed class of 89 individuals, all of whom have paid $550,000 into the real estate deal and all of whom allege that Tizi LLC, doing business as the Local Government Regional Center, and its partners breached the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS