Deutsche Bank's $15M Deal Is 1st In Bond Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Investors alleging major banks conspired to fix prices for bonds issued by Fannie Mae and other government-sponsored enterprises told a New York federal court on Wednesday that they have their first settlement, unveiling a $15 million deal with Deutsche Bank that includes compliance and cooperation provisions. The proposed settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing from Deutsche Bank but calls for it to pay $15 million into a settlement fund and adhere to certain antitrust compliance measures for two years. The bank has also agreed to provide transaction data, employee interviews and other cooperation as the investors press forward with their antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS