High Court Snub Raises Foreign Issuer Economic Concerns

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- In Morrison v. National Australia Bank,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court held that Section10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and by extension, Rule 10b-5, only applies to “transactions in securities listed on domestic exchanges, and domestic transactions in other securities.”[2] This greatly reduced the exposure foreign issuers faced from U.S. securities litigation.[3] Subsequently, circuit courts have taken differing views on applying the second prong of Morrison: What type of domestic transactions are suitable for adjudication under the Exchange Act, and what limitations — if any — apply to this second prong? On June 24, the Supreme Court declined to explicitly...

