Chipotle Wraps Up False Ad Suit With $6.5M Settlement

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle claims in California federal court that it deceived customers with an ad campaign promising the restaurants used only non-genetically modified foods. The group of restaurant-goers that sued Chipotle asked the court on Wednesday for preliminary approval for the deal, saying the cash relief is fair compared to the risks associated with the court case. The settlement comes only three months before the case was set to trial and after “hard-fought and contentious litigation,” according to the motion. According to the motion, class members can get a $2 refund per meal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS