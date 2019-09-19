Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway' Copyright Battle, Explained

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Led Zeppelin will head to the Ninth Circuit on Monday to defend against claims that the band stole the intro to "Stairway to Heaven” from an obscure song, setting the stage for a ruling with huge implications for music copyright law. The full en banc appeals court will hear oral arguments in the long-running lawsuit, which claims Zeppelin ripped off the iconic opening seconds of "Stairway” from an earlier instrumental ballad called "Taurus." The case, first filed more than five years ago, deals not only with the dramatic claim that one of the most famous songs of all time was effectively...

