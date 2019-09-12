Feds Say Avenatti-Stormy Daniels Case Should Stay In NY

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors who have charged Michael Avenatti with embezzling book deal funds from former client Stormy Daniels hit back Wednesday against the embattled attorney’s bid to relocate the case to California, saying that there was no valid basis for the transfer. Prosecutors said that despite Avenatti’s request to move the case in order to consolidate it with a separate federal prosecution in the Golden State, a transfer would not necessarily result in consolidation. They also argued that the legal factors to be evaluated when considering a transfer weighed in favor of keeping the case in New York. “The existence...

