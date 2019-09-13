Contractor Should Face Ex-NFLer's 'Dream House' Suit: Judge

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has recommended that a contractor should not escape a former NFL player's suit alleging it infringed on his copyright after building his dream home, saying the record suggests the player still owned the rights to the house when the contractor moved to sell it. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell on Thursday rejected arguments from Canterbury Ventures LLC that it had the right to sell a house designed and contracted for by former New England Patriots player Matt Chatham. He said the record doesn't support the assertion that Chatham's designs were not copyrightable or that he gave away...

