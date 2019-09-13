Christian TV Network Can't Avoid Rape Victim's $900K Award

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The company behind the Trinity Broadcasting Network televangelism empire will have to pay $900,000 to its co-founder's granddaughter after a California appeals court backed a lower court's finding that the business was liable for emotional distress the grandmother caused her granddaughter after the then-teen was raped. The unanimous, three-judge panel said Thursday there was no question Jan Crouch, who co-founded TBN in the 1970s with her late husband, Paul Crouch, had acted in a way that was "obviously certain to produce severe emotional harm" when she excoriated her granddaughter, Carra Crouch, upon learning that the girl, who was 13 at the...

