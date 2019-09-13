Dynamex Drivers Get Cert. In Mass. Misclassification Row

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A driver who delivered packages for Google through a complex scheme run by Dynamex won certification of his employment misclassification class action against the courier service Friday in Massachusetts federal court, but couldn’t notch a quick win under a worker status test like the one California just passed. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris denied driver Djamel Ouadani’s motion for summary judgment against Dynamex Operations East Inc. — the only defendant named — saying a jury should resolve a dispute as to whether the company failed the first prong of the Bay State’s "ABC test" which makes it difficult for employers to...

