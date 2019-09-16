Purdue Pharma Seeks To Halt Opioid Suits With Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:28 AM EDT) -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York late Sunday night, less than a week after reaching a deal to settle more than 2,000 suits by local governments, states and tribes over its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis. Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy as part of a controversial deal to settle thousands of suits over its painkiller OxyContin. (AP) The bankruptcy filing is at the center of the deal Purdue struck Wednesday to shield itself from thousands of opioid lawsuits. As part of the settlement reached with 24 states, the company...

